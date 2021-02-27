First Trust Advisors LP Sells 114,979 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 114,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

