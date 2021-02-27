First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,370 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

