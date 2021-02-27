First Trust Advisors LP Sells 219,277 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

RCL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

