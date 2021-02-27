First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,360,478 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,360,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of 8X8 worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

