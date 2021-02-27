First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.73 Million Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.