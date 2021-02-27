First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Matson worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,882,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 28.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 870,043 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

