First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 12,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 210,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.