Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 5.2%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.