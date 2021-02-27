Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246,576 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.54% of Five9 worth $61,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Five9 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Five9 by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.