Flamingo (FLM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $51.90 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00483293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00488456 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.