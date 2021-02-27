FLIP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $460.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $380,231.66 and approximately $460.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

