FLO (FLO) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. FLO has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $212,549.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

