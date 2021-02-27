Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 1,272,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,779. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

