Flowchain (FLC) Hits One Day Volume of $55,491.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $13,164.11 and approximately $55,491.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00717005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00028994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

