Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Tops $12,362.96

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Flowchain has a market cap of $12,362.96 and $32,946.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00692524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.