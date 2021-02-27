Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

