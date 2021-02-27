FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $518,771.74 and approximately $3,907.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00027011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00032925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00059069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00039215 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.