Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 330,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.