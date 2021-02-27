Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 209 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $13,904.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,646.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTV opened at $65.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

