Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $16.11. Fossil Group shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 838,091 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

