Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. 419,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Earnings History for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

