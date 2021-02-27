Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. 419,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

