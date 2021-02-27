Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 94,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

