Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.71. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 899,659 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMCC. Wedbush began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.