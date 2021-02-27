Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $14.91 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

