Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.18% of Frequency Electronics worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of FEIM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.