Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.74 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

