FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,844.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $47,470.25 and approximately $12,844.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

