Function X Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $27.23 million and $190,937.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,085.12 or 1.00405588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010969 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,324,612 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

