Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

GLMD opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

