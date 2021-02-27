GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,285,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

