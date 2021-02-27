Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 2.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

