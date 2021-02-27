Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,522 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,522 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.