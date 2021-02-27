Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $408,031.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00479359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00081295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00080143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00485039 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

