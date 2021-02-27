Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $8.47. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2,349,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after buying an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

