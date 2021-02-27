Genesis Park Acquisition (NYSE:GNPK) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 141,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 163,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

About Genesis Park Acquisition (NYSE:GNPK)

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

