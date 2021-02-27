Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $4.41 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00009348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

GVT is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

