GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $9,745.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00357846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,986.39 or 1.00309391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00092995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

