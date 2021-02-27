GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $21.15 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $797,054.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,499,770 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.