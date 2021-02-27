Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 102,041 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 313.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,041 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 12,334,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

