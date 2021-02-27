Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 2,188 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,545,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

