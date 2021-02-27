Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.13% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,466. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

