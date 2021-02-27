Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.36. 16,295,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,355. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61.

