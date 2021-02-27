Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

