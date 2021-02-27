Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 42,454 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.14. 103,125,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,183,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.