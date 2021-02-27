Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,036.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,717.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

