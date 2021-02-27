Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,201,000 after buying an additional 118,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.74 on Friday, hitting $291.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,061. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

