Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.75 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zoetis by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,984. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

