Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

