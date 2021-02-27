Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.11 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092,948 shares of company stock worth $213,911,393 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,159. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

