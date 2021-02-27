Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,403,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,262,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

